Maharashtra: Drunk driver crashes car into two-wheelers in Sangli; one injured

The accident occurred on the Sangli-Khotwadi Road on Saturday night, an official from the Sangli rural police said

One person was injured after a man, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, hit two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

He said that the car driver, Nilesh Patil (31), who runs a jewellery shop, was nabbed after he tried to flee the scene, reported PTI.

Patil, a resident of Atpadi taluka, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car into two-wheelers, the official said, reported PTI.

He said one of the motorcyclists was injured, while Patil also sustained injuries to his hand as the car overturned after the crash.

A case was registered against Patil, and he was issued a notice and let off, the official said.

18 injured as state transport bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad district

As many as 18 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Raigad district on Saturday afternoon, an official said, reported PTI.

The accident occurred on Varandha ghat when the bus was going towards Mahad, he said.

Citing the bus driver's version, the official said he lost control of the vehicle after its brakes perhaps failed. The bus then overturned, injuring 18 passengers, he said, reported PTI.

Locals rushed to help the injured before police and emergency teams reached the spot. The injured passengers were taken to a trauma centre in Mahad. All are reported to be in a stable condition, the official said, reported PTI.

Officials from the MSRTC have also started an investigation into the accident, whose exact cause will be ascertained after a technical inspection, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)