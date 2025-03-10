A tragic accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar claimed the lives of six labourers and injured 11 others when a sugarcane-laden truck overturned in the Pishor ghat area. The truck driver lost control, causing the labourers to be trapped under the sugarcane heap

Six labourers lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries when a speeding truck loaded with sugarcane overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the early hours of Monday, PTI reports.

According to PTI, the tragic accident occurred around 2.30 am in the Pishor ghat section while the truck was travelling from Kannad to Pishor. An official stated that 17 labourers were on board the vehicle when the driver lost control, leading to the truck overturning. As a result, the labourers fell onto the road and were buried under the heavy heap of sugarcane.

An official from Kannad City Police Station informed PTI that the truck, carrying both sugarcane and the labourers, met with the accident in the ghat area. "The truck was passing through the Kannad-Pishor ghat section when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn," the official stated.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, police personnel, along with local residents, rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation, PTI reports. Four labourers were found dead at the scene, trapped beneath the heap of sugarcane, while two others succumbed to their injuries during medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Kisan Rathod (30), Manoj Chavan (23), Mithun Chavan (26), Vinod Chavan (28), Krushna Rathod (30), and Dnyaneshwar Chavan (36). According to police, all the victims hailed from Satkund village and nearby localities in Kannad.

PTI reports that the 11 injured labourers were promptly taken to a government hospital and other nearby medical facilities for treatment. The authorities are closely monitoring their condition.

(With inputs PTI)