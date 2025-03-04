Breaking News
Updated on: 04 March,2025 10:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident took place in the morning on Pune-Mangaon Road

The accident led to a brief traffic disruption, officials said. File Pic

Two persons were killed and at least three others were injured after a speeding car reportedly collided with a state transport bus at Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, the police said, reported the PTI.


The accident took place in the morning on Pune-Mangaon Road and it is suspected the car driver lost control over the wheels while coming downhill in the ghat section and crashed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, an official said, according to the PTI.


The car driver Manaskumar Niranjan Sahu and another occupant Sakhubai Kangude died in the crash, while three other passengers in the vehicle -- Rupali Manaskumar Sahu, Tarabai Nalawade and Rama Manaskumar Sahu -- suffered injuries, he said, the news agency reported.


According to the officials, the car was going towards Mangaon in Raigad district, while the bus was on its way to Pune.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at sub-district hospital in Raigad, he said.

The accident led to a brief traffic disruption in the ghat (mountain incline or slope) section of the busy road, the official added.

Truck, trailer catch fire after collision in Palghar

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a truck and a trailer reportedly collided and then burst into flames on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said, as per the PTI.

The accident led to affecting traffic on the route for sometime.

No person was injured in the incident, an official from the district rural police control room told PTI.

The trailer and the truck, both loaded with some goods, collided on the Vaitarna river bridge in Durvesh village on the highway at 12.15 am and then caught fire, he said.

Drivers of both the vehicles jumped out to save their lives, he said.

Fire engines from Manor were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 2.45 am, the official said, adding that cooling operations were underway, the news agency reported.

Both the vehicles were severely damaged, he said.

Traffic on the busy highway was affected for sometime due to the incident.

(with PTI inputs)

