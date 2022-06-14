‘Trainee doctors at Cooper hospital snatched my mom’s eyesight’

Son of 58-year-old says doctor in-charge sat in chair while trainees botched up cataract surgery; Cooper hospital refutes allegation

Andheri resident Ramila Purshottam Waghela underwent the cataract surgery on June 1

A patient's family has alleged that trainee doctors at Cooper hospital conducted the cataract surgery, which they botched up, causing loss of vision. The hospital authorities have refuted the allegation. Police have started a probe based on a complaint letter sent to the BMC chief.

Ramila Purshottam Waghela, 58, from Andheri’s Sahar Road was admitted to Cooper hospital on May 31 for surgery in the right eye.



“The next day [June 1], trainee doctors conducted the surgery, and she was shifted to the ward. Her dressing was removed the following day, and she could not see. My mother also complained of severe pain in the eye and head, and started vomiting,” said her son Mahesh Waghela.

“I asked my mother what happened, and she explained to me that the senior doctor sat on a chair while the two [trainee] doctors operated on her. During the surgery, she suddenly started bleeding from the eye, and that was when the senior doctor was asked to join. She bled for more than an hour. She told me that bleeding stopped after the senior doctor stepped in,” he added. Mahesh said he complained to the dean, who told him ‘to not worry’. “The doctor operated on her again, but she has not got her eyesight back,” he added.

