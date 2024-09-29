The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammed Rehman Madni, 41, and Hamaz Mansuri, 30. Both are residents of Kurla

Officials said the reptiles were concealed in a box inside a trolley bag. Pic/Mumbai Customs

Listen to this article Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport x 00:00

Customs officials at the Mumbai airport on Sunday intercepted two passengers, who were later arrested, for allegedly smuggling at least five baby caiman crocodiles (Caiman crocodilus).

According to officials, the passenger had arrived from Bangkok. The incident took place on Friday (September 27). These crocodiles were concealed inside a rectangular box, which had been placed in a trolley bag.

Following their arrest, the duo was brought to the court, which granted them judicial custody for further investigation.

Officials said they have informed the regional deputy director for the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Western Region, Navi Mumbai.

After rescue, the reptiles were handed over to the RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), an NGO specialising in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

In coordination with authorities concerned, RAWW worked to ensure the reptiles would be safely deported back to their country of origin.

Their small size makes them an attractive option for those looking for unusual and exotic pets. However, owning or trafficking these reptiles is illegal in many countries, including India, a wildlife expert said. “These were added as schedule IV species along with ball python and others to the wildlife (protection) act in the recent amendment in 2023,” said Santosh Shinde from SARRP foundation.

“Caiman crocodiles are usually smuggled for their skin. Leather products made from their skin have high value,” he added.