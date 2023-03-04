Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Two men kill 56 year old for trying to break their fight in Mumbai suburban

Two men kill 56-year-old for trying to break their fight in Mumbai suburban

Updated on: 04 March,2023 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused duo had also taken offence to a colleague of the victim smiling at them while they were exchanging blows over a petty issue in a bylane in Punjabi Colony locality in the morning, an official said

Two men kill 56-year-old for trying to break their fight in Mumbai suburban

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men when he asked them not to fight with each other in suburban Sion in Mumbai on Saturday, police said.


The accused duo had also taken offence to a colleague of the victim smiling at them while they were exchanging blows over a petty issue in a bylane in Punjabi Colony locality in the morning, an official said.



The duo was arrested on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he said.


The incident occurred in the morning when the victim and his friend were passing through the bylane.

The official said the victim asked the duo not to fight, which enraged them, following which one of them attacked the victim with a sharp weapon.

The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a private hospital with the help of police where he was declared dead, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news Crime News PTI maharashtra sion

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK