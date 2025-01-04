Patil had demanded Rs 70,000 for himself and his seniors to approve the formation of a cooperative housing society but later brought down

Two officials of a cooperative registrar's office have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 to grant approval for a cooperative housing society in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday, PTI reported.

As per the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested assistant registrar Chetan Chowdhary (32) and Junior clerk Vijay Singh Patil (44) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said Superintendent of Police, Thane ACB Madhavi Rajekumbhar.

She said that Patil had demanded Rs 70,000 for himself and his seniors to approve the formation of a cooperative housing society but later brought down the sum by 10,000 after negotiations, PTI reported.

A case has been registered against the two accused and a probe is underway, the official said.

Thane: Two cops booked for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against two police officers in Maharashtra's Thane district, including an inspector and a constable, who are accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man to influence a complaint involving his relative.

As per the officials, the incident occurred when a woman filed a complaint against the nephew of the man, which led to the involvement of the police. The inspector, stationed at Thane's Murbad police station, allegedly instructed the constable to extort Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The payment was demanded in exchange for providing a favourable outcome for the man's nephew in the matter at hand.

The man, after realising he was being extorted, reported the matter to the ACB. Following verification of the claim, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against both police officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities probing the matter further.

The incident has raised serious concerns about corruption within the police force in the region, prompting the ACB to take swift action. The inspector and the constable are now under investigation, and their actions could lead to disciplinary and legal consequences depending on the outcome of the probe.

(With PTI inputs)