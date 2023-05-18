Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Two Russian nationals allegedly forced into sex trade rescued from Maharashtras Thane one person arrested

Two Russian nationals allegedly 'forced into sex trade' rescued from Maharashtra's Thane; one person arrested

Updated on: 18 May,2023 04:52 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two Russian nationals, allegedly forced into a sex racket, in Maharashtra’s Thane have been rescued by the Police, officials said

Two Russian nationals allegedly 'forced into sex trade' rescued from Maharashtra's Thane; one person arrested

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Two Russian nationals allegedly 'forced into sex trade' rescued from Maharashtra's Thane; one person arrested
x
00:00

Two Russian nationals, allegedly forced into a sex racket, in Maharashtra’s Thane have been rescued by the Police, officials said.


Thane police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) senior inspector Mahesh Patil told PTI that following a tip off about a sex racket being operated in Wagle Estate industrial area, police raided the place.



“The two Russian nationals were rescued from the restaurant. One person has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions," he said.


Meanwhile, officials said that police in Thane have arrested five persons who allegedly tried to sell a 20-day-old boy.

Those arrested include the mother of the infant and a 61-year-old doctor, Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Dileep Patil told PTI.

"We received a tip off that a woman doctor from Ulhasnagar was selling infants to needy couples. We verified the tip off through a decoy customer. On May 17, the doctor told the decoy customer there was a 20-day-old boy who he could adopt for Rs 7 lakh," he said.

Also read: 3 injured in attack by group in Thane; case registered for murder bid, extortion

"She was held while collecting money in her hospital. The other accused include two women from Nashik, a man from Belgaum in Karnataka and the child's mother, who is also from Nashik," Patil said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and further probe into the child selling racket and activities of the accused is under way, the official said.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News thane thane crime news maharashtra russia mid-day online correspondent

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK