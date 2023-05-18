3 injured in attack by group in Thane; case registered for murder bid, extortion

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 May,2023 01:09 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Majiwada Naka in Thane when the accused, including a woman, came on motorbikes and in cars

Three persons were injured after a group of 15 people allegedly attacked them with iron rods and a sword in Maharashtra's Thane city.


The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Majiwada Naka when the accused, including a woman, came on motorbikes and in cars, police said on Thursday.



Vartak Nagar police station's inspector Mahadeo Kumbhar told PTI that the three victims, including a scrap dealer, were chatting when the accused arrived there.


The accused demanded "protection money" from the scrap dealer and when he refused, they allegedly attacked him. His friend and another person who intervened in the fight were also allegedly attacked, he said.

While one of the victims ran away, the other two injured persons were taken to hospital, the official said.

A case was registered against nine identified and other unidentified persons on charges of extortion and attempt to murder as well as under provisions of the Arms Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

maharashtra thane thane crime news mumbai mumbai news

