The incident was reported by Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) at around 4.33 am on Thursday

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell

Listen to this article Thane: Fire breaks out in electricity meter box room of a residential building in Wagle Estate area x 00:00

A fire broke out in an electricity meter box room of a residential building in Thane's Wagle Estate area on Thursday.

The incident was reported by Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) at around 4.33 am on Thursday. According to RDMC, the fire broke out in the power meter room located on the ground floor of the Vijay Apartment in the Wagle Estate area.

No casualty was reported. Firemen, electricity and police personnel were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 5.05 am.

Meanwhile, Two persons were injured after a fire broke out at a slum in Bandra area of Mumbai early Wednesday morning.

Also Read: Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman

There was no report of any casualty in the blaze which erupted at 4.40 am in the slum located in Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra (West), a civic official told news agency PTI.

The official said 10 to 12 ground and ground-plus-one floor hutments were damaged in the fire, which was confined to electric wiring and installations, household articles, clothes, furniture and tarpaulin.

At least eight fire engines, seven water tankers and several other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 8 am, he said.

Two persons, aged 19 and 30, suffered from injuries in the fire. They were admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and their condition was stable, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

(With inputs from PTI)