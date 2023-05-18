A social activist posed as a mother and met the doctor three months ago seeking a son, but the doctor couldn’t arrange for one immediately

Dr Chitra Chainani (in pink saree) with a police official holding the baby that Chainani had been attempting to sell to a decoy sent by a social activist. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman x 00:00

A woman doctor has been detained by the cops for selling babies in Ulhasnagar. A social activist posed as a mother and met the doctor three months ago seeking a son, but the doctor couldn’t arrange for one immediately. However, a couple of days ago the doctor called the woman and said she could procure a boy against a payment of Rs 7 lakh. The doctor was caught red-handed while handing over the baby.

Social activists had got a hint about Dr Chitra Chainani being involved in the baby-selling racket and decided to expose her. Her clinic is located at Meena Apartment, Bhagat Singh Kawa Ram Chowk area of Camp Number 3 in Ulhasnagar. The business of selling children had started from this clinic some time ago. While locals knew of this business for many years, no one had the courage to come forward.

Also Read: Mumbai: Minor rider’s father booked as 12-year-old dies in road mishap

Finally, social activist Sania Hinduja got information about the racket and sent a woman, Jyoti More, as a dummy client to Dr Chainani. More told the doctor she has two daughters and wanted a son. But, even after working on all angles for three months, activists could not break the deal. Two days ago, Dr Chainani called More about a 22-day-old boy. More immediately informed Hinduja, who alerted the Women Child Welfare Department and Crime Branch of Thane police. The teams immediately rushed to Ulhasnagar and caught Dr Chainani red-handed.

The mother of the child had brought her infant son to sell. Dr Chainani was to get Rs 3 lakh from the final sale amount. “We suspect that deals of more than 10 children have been done here,” said Hinduja. At the time of going to press, cops were in the process of registering an FIR against Dr Chainani and four others in the case.