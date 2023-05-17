Mumbai: Minor rider’s father booked as 12-year-old dies in road mishap

The 16-year-old was riding her Scooty while her 12-year-old friend who died was riding pillion

Disha Amberkar, the deceased

The Navghar police have booked a man for handing over his Scooty to his 16-year-old daughter, who was involved in an accident with it, resulting in the death of her 12-year-old friend. The incident occurred on May 10 when the friends were riding in Mulund. The police registered the offence after a complaint by the 12-year-old’s father on Sunday. Disha Amberkar, 12, stayed with her parents at Gavhanpada, and would visit her friends including the 16-year-old girl who stayed in a nearby building. The Amberkars had stayed in that building earlier. The 16-year-old girl called Disha to her residence on May 10.

The accident

Around 2.30 pm, Disha, who was in Std 7, and the 16-year-old friend took the Scooty (MH-01-DD-5693) to roam in Mulund. At Smashanbhumi road, Mulund (East), the Scooty skid and they fell. They were taken to the BMC-run Sawarkar Hospital. Disha’s mother Pallavi rushed to the hospital and shifted her to Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital, as she had sustained serious injuries. But by the time Disha’s father Vishal reached the hospital, doctors had declared her dead.

“It was her friend’s mother’s birthday and so my daughter had gone there. But why they took the bike and went to that road, we don’t know. We talked to some neighbours who told us the girl used to ride the Scooty often. She is a minor and obviously didn’t have a driver’s licence. After the last rites on Sunday I decided to file a police complaint,” said Vishal Amberkar, Disha’s father.

The charges

As per his complaint, the Navghar cops registered an offence against the older girl’s father under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), Motor Vehicle Act 1954 section 180 (Allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle (driving) Regulations 2017. Sunil Kamble, senior inspector of Navghar police station said, “As per the complaint of the deceased’s father we have registered an offence against the father of the minor who was riding the Scooty. We will serve a notice to the accused and call him for investigation.”