Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike

Experts say cases reported across city have dropped

Demand for testing, vaccination has dropped after WHO called off the Covid emergency. Representation pic

India’s biggest slum cluster and one of the largest in the world, Dharavi seems to be free of fresh Covid infections caused by the recent wave of spikes. Over the past 15 days, no fresh Covid cases have been reported from the 18 Aapla Dawakhana centres in the vicinity. As for the rest of the city, of the 24 administrative wards under BMC jurisdiction, three wards didn’t report a single fresh case in the last week.

According to civic officials and private practitioners, the demand for Covid tests and vaccines has dropped drastically after the World Health Organisation (WHO) called off the Covid emergency. The latest surge in cases began mid-February, with Mumbai reporting over 250 cases per day. However, over the past week, the city has been reporting less than 50 new cases per day.

Dharavi, which had four active cases on April 14, hasn’t reported any fresh cases in May. The area recorded a total of 9,330 cases since the inception of the pandemic. Areas with no reported fresh cases between May 9 and May 15 were R North ward (Dahisar), B ward (Sandhurst Road), and C ward (Marine Lines). Meanwhile, the K West ward (Andheri West) reported 29 fresh caseas during the period and H West (Bandra West) reported 26, while D Ward (Grant Road) continued to report higher cases as compared to other wards.