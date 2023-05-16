Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 22 new cases, three deaths

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 75 cases. Presently, there are 809 active cases in the state

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 22 Covid-19 cases, a state health department said.

Presently the Covid-19 cases tally is 81,68,425. The death toll in the state has increased to 1,48,545 after three persons were reported died on Monday due to complications, the state public health department said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 75 cases. Presently, there are 809 active cases in the state.

Besides this, Mumbai reported 18 new covid-19 cases on Monday. The Mumbai circle reported the highest number of new cases on Monday. this was followed by three cases in the Pune circle and one in the Nashik circle.

Other circles of the state like Akola, Aurangabad, Amaravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Nagpur did not report any case, as per the data shared by the health department said.

Maharashtra reported three deaths on Monday one each death was reported in Mumbai city, Pune city and Satara district.

Around 74 people recovered and were discharged on Monday and the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,19,071, as per the report.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.

A total of 2,276 tests - 1,668 at government laboratories, 570 at private labs and 38 by self-testing kits - were conducted in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,70,97,380, the health department said.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 14 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since January 1 2023, 115 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.91per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity.