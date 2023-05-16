Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old held from New Delhi for duping job aspirants

Sharma duped Rs 4.5 lakhs of a 20-year-old Dahisar resident Vipul Nikam on the pretext of giving him a job in the Merchant Navy in the month of April

Representation pic

The Dahisar police have arrested a 30-year-old man from New Delhi for allegedly cheating people by promising them jobs in Merchant Navy and other government offices.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar Sharma. The Dahisar police station’s Cyber Unit caught him from Dehli yesterday.

Sharma duped Rs 4.5 lakhs of a 20-year-old Dahisar resident Vipul Nikam on the pretext of giving him a job in the Merchant Navy in the month of April.

Nikam, who stays with his elder brother and parents in Mumbai, told the police that in the year 2022 he completed the course of Merchant Navy International Marine Time Academy from Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Since January 2023, he began searching for a job for which he downloaded the mobile application Naukari.com and posted his bio data on it.

In the month of February, Nikam received a call from Sharma who introduced himself as Jatin Sharma, working as an HR recruiter from CMA-CGM merchant Navy company. Sharma asked for all his documents along with his identity proof, assuring him that he would secure a job in the company. Till April 10, Sharma took Rs 4.5 lakhs in different accounts on different occasions giving Nikam various reasons for enlisting in the company like registration, documentation medical examination and etc said an officer.

Nikam also said that he was given an appointment letter with the joining date of April 28, in Chennai and when he reached Chennai to join the job, he found out that the offer letters and all the other communication done by Sharma through the company's email were fake. He return to Mumbai and approached the Dahisar police station. "Nikam registered the complaint after approaching the police station. A team was formed and API Ankush Dange along with his team began the investigation to trace the accused from Dehli and caught him yesterday," the officer added.

During the investigation, it has been revealed Sharma is highly qualified and had worked for several finance companies. During the lockdown, he lost his job, and since he found this way to earn easy and fast money, he registered himself on Naukri.com and managed to get data on the people from the site. He used to target those people who had just completed their degree and other courses and they are looking for a job. such people would become an easy target, looking to his modus looking like many more people had become his victim," the officer added.

We have seized four ATMs, two mobile phones and a passbook and checkbook of various banks said DCP Smita Patil of Zone XII, Sharma was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till May 17, the police officer added.