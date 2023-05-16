Mumbai Crime: Goregaon-based jewellery store robbed of gold, cash worth Rs 92 lakh

A 22-year-old employee of a jewellery shop located in Goregaon alleged that two unidentified men enter the jewellery shop in the wee hours of Monday and tied his hand and robbed the jewellery and cash worth Rs 92.95 lakhs

Representative Image

The employee also alleged that the accused sniffed something at him by putting their handkerchief in his mouth, due to which he became unconscious. In the morning, when he woke up, he somehow untied his hand and then call the owner of the shop. The accused fled sweeping the entire shop by morning.

According to the police officers, the employee identified as Shravankumar Kharwad, has been working at the Kardhar Jewellers located in Jawahar Nagar at Goregaon West for the past three months. Shop owner Sanjay Poonamchand Jain (43) told the police that they open their shop for business every day at 10 am and close it at 9.30 pm.

Kharwad used to stay in the shop. On Sunday night Kharwad locked the shutter of the shop at 9.30 pm and headed home for dinner. At 6 am on Monday morning, Jain received a phone call from Kharwad that when he returned from dinner and was entering the shop after opening the shutter, two unidentified men intercepted him and covered his mouth with a handkerchief. The two then pushed him inside the shop and threw him on the floor of the backside room of the shop. He fell unconscious.

"When Kharwad regained consciousness at 5.30 am and looked around, he found the entire display of gold and silver jewelry missing. He then checked the safe and found the two kgs of gold missing from there," said a police officer from Goregaon police station.

"Based on the statement of Kharwad, and on the complaint of Jain, we have registered a case of robbery and housebreaking against the two unidentified men," the officer added.

“Gold worth Rs 75 lakhs and silver worth Rs 18 lakhs was stolen from the shop. During the investigation, we found the accused took the DVR of the CCTV footage along with the ornaments. We have scanned the CCTV recordings of the cameras on the area and roads leading to the shop and it was revealed the accused came in a taxi and fled towards the railway station," added the police officer.

"Looking towards the entire crime, Kharwad's activity is found suspicious due to which we have removed the call data record of his mobile number, and a couple of mobile numbers have been found with whom he was in contact," said another officer. "We have detained him for further investigation and have farmed several teams and sent them to chase the absconding accused," the officer added.