Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, one death

The city is now left with an active caseload of 233 patients, a BMC health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Monday reported 8 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,529 , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

With the death reported on May 15, the death toll in the city reached 19,770, the health bulletin said.

A 17-year-old boy with comorbidities Malignancy (Cancer) died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 27 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,526.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 8 and May 14 was 0.0027 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,62,120 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 266 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 23,487 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Sunday reported 75 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,68,403, the state health department said, reported the PTI.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 1,48,542 on Sunday as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A day earlier, the state recorded 111 cases.

At 46, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Sunday, followed by eight in Akola circle, seven in Pune circle, six in Kolhapur, five in Nagpur and one each in Nashik, Aurangabad and Latur, a health department report said.

Mumbai city saw 18 fresh cases but zero Covid-19 fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 11,62,598 and the death toll remained unchanged at 19,769.

Since January 1 this year, 112 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra and 75 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years of age. While 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the report said.

(with PTI inputs)