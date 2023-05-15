Breaking News
Unidentified man burgles jewellery shop in Mumbai

Updated on: 15 May,2023 08:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The guard was entering the shop after having food when the incident occurred

Unidentified man burgles jewellery shop in Mumbai

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Unidentified man burgles jewellery shop in Mumbai
An unidentified man looted jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh from a shop situated on the Goregaon railway station road in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, police said.


The unidentified man pressed a handkerchief on the face of the security guard of the shop from behind due to which he fell unconscious, a police official said citing the guard's version.



The guard was entering the shop after having food when the incident occurred, the official added.

"According to the shop owner, 1 kg gold ornaments and silver ornaments weighing 30-40 kg worth around Rs 75 lakh have gone missing from the shop," he said.

Police have got some clues about the accused and are scanning the CCTV footage of the spot.

Nobody is arrested so far. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

