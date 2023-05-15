A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Thane of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours of Monday, an official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maha: Man attacks estranged wife, kills another woman who tries to save her x 00:00

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Thane of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The accused and his wife were staying separately due to differences between them.

On Sunday night, the man visited his wife who lived with the victim in Diva area, he said.

However, the couple got into a fight around 3 am. The man pulled out a knife and attacked his wife. When the victim tried to save her, the accused stabbed her to death, the official said.

Also read: Maha: Three injured in Thane after slab ceiling of their flat collapses

After being alerted by locals, police arrested the man from Diva and admitted his wife to a hospital, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.