Maha: Three injured in Thane after slab ceiling of their flat collapses

Three persons have suffered injuries and two others were pulled out from the debris after a slab ceiling of their flat collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Monday, civic officials said. The injured have been admitted to Paradkar Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at around 11 am in the house located on the first floor of a seven-storey building at Bhaskar Colony in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said in a statement.

The injured have been identified as Prathamesh Suryavanshi, 28, Vijaya Suryavanshi, 54 yearsand Atharva Suryavanshi, 14.

“On Monday morning at around 10:57 hours the Disaster Management Room received information that the slab of an apartment of a 25-year-old seven floor building, Amar Tower, has collapsed and five persons were trapped. The building is located near Neelkanth Dhara Building, Bhaskar Colony, Naupada, Thane (W). Naupada police personnel, Deputy Commissioner (Circle - 02) and Assistant Commissioner of Naupada Ward Committee and staff, Disaster Management Officer, and other officials rushed to the spot.”

A flat located on the ground floor had also developed cracks and the process was underway to evacuate the entire 25-year-old building, officials said. The building has total 32 flats, he added.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for strict regulations and regular inspections to ensure the safety of buildings.

