Mumbai reports 24 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 201

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 24 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,553, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 16, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,770, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 56 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,582.The city now has an active caseload of 201 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 9 and May 15 was 0.0024 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,63,406 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,286 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.The caseload doubling time is 25,096 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Monday reported 22 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,68,425, a state health department report said, reported the PTI.

The death toll in the state increased to 1,48,545 as three persons died in the last 24 hours due to complications related to the viral disease, the department said.

A day earlier, the state recorded 75 cases.

Maharashtra on Monday was left with 809 active cases.

At 18, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Monday, followed by three in the Pune circle and one in Nashik circle. Other circles like Akola, Aurangabad, Amaravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Nagpur did not report any case, the health department said, according to the PTI.

Of the three deaths, one each died in Mumbai city, Pune city and in Satara district, the department said.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra on May 15 rose to 80,19,071 after 74 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the report.

(with PTI inputs)