The Mumbai Police said that for the third G20 meeting on 16/05/2023 to 25/05/2023, the preventive order will remain in place till May 25, unless withdrawn earlier

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Ahead of G20 meet in Mumbai; police bans use of drones, other flying objects in city x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a special preventive order for the city ahead of the third G20 meet in Mumbai. Mumbai Police in its order said that the use of drones and other flying objects in the city was prohibited till May 25.



In the order, the police said, whereas report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the third G20 meeting on 16/05/2023 25/05/2023, terrorist/anti-social elements may attack using drone, para gliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property.

The order further said, the third G20 meeting will be held on 16/05/2023 to 25/05/2023 and a large number of VIPs and officers are expected to attend the summit. It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that the terrorist/anti-social elements may not attack through drone, para gliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.

Also Read: People raising voice against air pollution increased by 237 pc in 10 yrs: RTI

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

It said that due to the third G20 meeting on 16/05/2023 to 25/05/2023, no drones, para gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in jurisdiction of Sahar Police, Vakola Police Station, BKC Police Station, Bandra Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Azad Maidan Police Station from May 16, 2023 to May 25, 2023.

"This order shall remain in force with effect from the date mentioned above unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. A warning notice (NO DRONE ZONE) prohibiting flying of drones within 2 kms of the venue, should be prominently displayed around the perimeter wall of the sensitive venue/vital installations." the order said.