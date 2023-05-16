The police said, the complainant along with his wife had been visiting a physiotherapist and on the day of the incident he had gone to see the physio when the suspects entered his home and made away with gold around 230 grams of which was worth over Rs. 4.13 lakh

Pic/Mumbai Police

Listen to this article Mumbai: Gang in their 50s strike in Vikhroli house, held from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that they were successful in arresting three gang members, all in their 50s from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, months after they struck at a Vikhroli house and fled away with gold from the house.

According to the police, the theft at a house in Vikhroli's Kannamwar Nagar area had taken place on March 16, when the residents of the house had visited a physiotherapist.

The police said, the complainant along with his wife had been visiting a physiotherapist and on the day of the incident he had gone to see the physio when the suspects entered his home and made away with gold around 230 grams of which was worth over Rs. 4.13 lakh.

When the complainant reached his residence, he found a forceful entry into his house and upon checking, he found the gold to be missing. He contacted the Vikhroli Police which immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a primary investigation, the police said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old held from New Delhi for duping job aspirants

"An FIR was registered against unknown suspects under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC. A team was formed to investigate the case and nab the culprits," said an official.

The police officials began to collect evidence on the matter and used the available technical clues from the crime scene to identify the suspects. The team working on the case found that the suspects had left the city after the theft, the police said.

Further investigations into the matter concluded that the suspects were natives of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and had fled away to their respective places following the incident. The team of officials then began to locate the accused, the police said.

Recently, the officials traced one of the culprits who has been identified as Shamim Ansari, 50 to Delhi. He was nabbed from Mustafabad area of Delhi. The police have found that he has a previous case registered against him in 2014 at Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai, the police said.

After Shamim's arrest, the officials were successful in nabbing two of his aides identified as Farman Ansari, 53, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, and Latif Khan, 50, a resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

"The Vikhroli Police have recovered the stolen property of (200 grams of gold) worth around Rs. 3.70 lakh from the accused. The police are further investigating the matter," the official added.