Breaking News
DRDO scientist may have shared critical info in person also
CBI to grill Sameer Wankhede in Delhi this week
Mid-day Investigation: In Kurla, illegal share autos make Rs 500 per single trip
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 84 crore on pre-emptive strike against potholes ahead of monsoon
Metro Line 1 hit by brief AC failure
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Head smashed body found at Jogeshwari railway yard GRP launches probe

Mumbai: Head smashed body found at Jogeshwari railway yard, GRP launches probe

Updated on: 16 May,2023 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to the GRP sources, the body was lying on the railway tracks towards Ram Mandir railway station

Mumbai: Head smashed body found at Jogeshwari railway yard, GRP launches probe

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Head smashed body found at Jogeshwari railway yard, GRP launches probe
x
00:00

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai has recovered a head smashed dead body of a man aged between 25 to 30-year-old from Jogeshwari railway yard on Tuesday morning.


According to the GRP sources, the body was lying on the railway tracks towards Ram Mandir railway station. 



The station master spotted the dead body and immediately informed the matter to the Railway Protection Force (RFP) and the GRP officials 


Sources added, after the information was received, all the senior police officials from the RPF and GRP rushed to the spot.

Also Read: Mumbai: Gang in their 50s strike in Vikhroli house, held from Delhi and UP

During the primary investigations, it has been revealed the head of the deceased was badly smashed, possibly with a heavy object, the police are conducting a detailed probe in the matter, sources added.

After conducting the panchnama, the Borivali GRP registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC and are investigating the case further. The identity of the deceased has not been established as yet, sources added.

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai borivali news Crime News mumbai crime news India news national news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK