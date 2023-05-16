Mumbai: Head smashed body found at Jogeshwari railway yard, GRP launches probe

According to the GRP sources, the body was lying on the railway tracks towards Ram Mandir railway station

Representational Pic

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai has recovered a head smashed dead body of a man aged between 25 to 30-year-old from Jogeshwari railway yard on Tuesday morning.

According to the GRP sources, the body was lying on the railway tracks towards Ram Mandir railway station.

The station master spotted the dead body and immediately informed the matter to the Railway Protection Force (RFP) and the GRP officials

Sources added, after the information was received, all the senior police officials from the RPF and GRP rushed to the spot.

During the primary investigations, it has been revealed the head of the deceased was badly smashed, possibly with a heavy object, the police are conducting a detailed probe in the matter, sources added.

After conducting the panchnama, the Borivali GRP registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC and are investigating the case further. The identity of the deceased has not been established as yet, sources added.