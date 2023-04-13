Mumbai Police bans flying activities in city till May 15, check details

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police. An official said, "it is a routine preventive order which is issued by the police from time to time"

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that flying activities including drones in the city were being prohibited till May 15.

The Mumbai Police in its order said that whereas, it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of

drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPS, endangering the life of the public at large, destroying public property and causing disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

Mumbai Police, in its order, further said, it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures need be taken to prevent the same.

Also Read: Ambedkar Jayanti: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for motorists, check alternate routes for April 13, 14

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police. An official said, "it is a routine preventive order which is issued by the police from time to time."

In the order, the police said, it is hereby being ordered that no flying activities of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 Days, i.e. from 16/04/2023 to 15/05/2023 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihanmumbai.

It further said that this order shall remain in force with effect 00.01 hrs. of 16/04/2023 till 24.00 till 15/5/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

The order said, "Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860."