Mumbai: People raising voice against air pollution increased by 237 per cent in 10 years, says RTI

The citizens in Mumbai have been raising their voices against the increasing air pollution in the city. As per a recent report published by the Praja Foundation, the number of complaints raised by citizens on air pollution increased by 237 per cent from 2013 to 2022.

As per a report- 'The report on Status of Civic Issues in Mumbai, 2023' released by the Praja Foundation on Tuesday, the air pollution complaints increased by 237 per cent (from 65 complaints in 2013 to 219 complaints in 2022).

The report aims to focus on the growing civic issues related to solid waste management, sewerage, and the quality of air and water bodies in Mumbai.

The report which is based on the (Right To Information) RTI replies also stated that the average time taken to resolve these complaints was as high as 31 days in 2022.

The report also highlights that K/E (Andheri East, Jogeshwari East); L (Kulra); M/E (Govandi), P/N (Malad), and S (Bhandup) civic wards have the highest number of complaints related to air pollution.

In Mumbai areas such as - Chakala, Deonar, Kurla, Mazgaon, and Vile Parle AQl stations have recorded the highest number of days with poor air quality.

One of the citizens' associations that have been raising air pollution issues states that the civic authority neglects the complaints and does not respond to citizens' complaints. Mandeep Singh Makkar, a founder of Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), said, “Our area in Chandivali is sandwiched between the air pollution caused by illegal foundries and the RMC plant. The MPCB and BMC authorities don't even bother to reply or take action on the RMC plants which are violating many guidelines laid down by the pollution board."

He added, “Last month, we submitted a letter to BMC and MPCB both with signatures from over 150 residents asking them to assess the health hazard created by the RMC plant which is violating multiple guidelines. We had asked the authorities to revoke their license. However, the BMC and MPCB have not bothered to respond to us despite video proofs and multiple complaints.”

“Mumbai faces major climate change issues such as air pollution, heat waves, and contaminated water bodies due to inefficient sanitation and waste management processes. In 2022, Mumbai experienced the worst average AQl in the last five years from 2018 to 2022. In the year 2022, the BMC'S Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) included targeted interventions to improve the efficiency of solid waste management, sewerage treatment, and measures to ensure good air quality, which is a positive step,” said Nitai Mehta, Founder and Managing Trustee, Praja Foundation.

The number of AQI monitoring stations in Mumbai has increased by 122 pc from 2019 to 2022, as the number of stations increased from nine to 20 since 2019.