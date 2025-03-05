Ulhasnagar: Family alleges Rs 1.5 lakh bribe demand for release of rescued minor; CWC denies claims

Speaking to Mid-Day, the family claimed they were informed that their daughter would be sent home only after they paid the amount

The victim. Pic/Navneet Barhate

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), along with the Hill Line Police in Ulhasnagar, recently foiled an attempt by a family to marry off a 16-year-old girl, following which she was sent to a remand home. Now, the girl’s family has alleged that CWC officials are demanding Rs 1.5 lakh for her "release."

Speaking to Mid-Day, the family claimed they were informed that their daughter would be sent home only after they paid the amount. They also alleged that despite multiple requests, they have not been given clarity on the legal process for her release.

Additionally, the family accused the shelter home of subjecting the girl to mental and physical harassment. They alleged she was forced to do menial labour, such as washing dishes and sweeping floors, denied proper food, and harassed by other girls. Due to the distress, her health deteriorated, and she was admitted to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital for treatment on March 4.

CWC officer Rani Baisane. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Meanwhile, CWC officials have denied the allegations, stating that the minor was placed in the remand home as per procedure and will only be released after due legal process.

"This girl was rescued from child marriage, so pressure is being put on us from different levels. However, we will not make any wrong decisions. She will not be released until the government process is completed. We have not demanded any money," said CWC officer Rani Baisane.

The Hill Line Police have taken cognizance of the family’s complaint and are investigating the matter.