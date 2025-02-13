A 5-year-old child, who was allegedly abducted from Goregaon railway station, was rescued by Ulhasnagar police after tracking the suspects. The child was unharmed and later handed over to the parents

Photo Credit: Navneet Barhate

A 5-year-old child was rescued by the Ulhasnagar police and has since been handed over to the parents.

According to the police, the child was allegedly abducted on February 11 from Goregaon railway station, after which the Borivali railway police registered a kidnapping case. The kidnappers are believed to have stayed overnight at Kalyan railway station, planning their next move.

However, the Borivali police traced the suspects to the Shivaji Road Market and Shahad Phatak areas of Ulhasnagar through technical surveillance and immediately alerted the Ulhasnagar police.

Acting swiftly, senior officials from the Ulhasnagar police department formed a special team and dispatched them to the suspected locations.

The police maintained a close watch on suspicious activities around Shahad railway station and Mahatma Phule Chowk. Soon, two men were spotted acting suspiciously with a young child.

The police quickly surrounded them and took them into custody.

The accused, both residents of Mumbai and originally from Uttar Pradesh, had come to Kalyan for personal work.

The child was rescued unharmed, given a medical check-up, and later handed over to the Borivali railway police.

The accused have been identified as Karan Kanojia (24) and Dharmpal Yadav.

They have been handed over to the Borivali railway police for further investigation.

