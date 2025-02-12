Breaking News
Ulhasnagar stray dog menace can’t go unaddressed

Updated on: 13 February,2025 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

In certain cases, even rabies injections are in short supply, with those bitten forced to shift to different facilities to take the shot

A pack of stray dogs in Ulhasnagar. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Nearly sixty dog bites are reported on an average in Ulhasnagar every day, according to data available at civic-run hospitals in the suburb, a mid-day front-page report stated. Since January 1, there have been 335 such cases registered already while on February 10 alone, 135 citizens were bitten by stray canines. The Ulhasnagar Central Hospital has repeatedly raised concerns about the menace with the local municipal corporation but not much has been done. Ulhasnagar Central Hospital officials claim that the civic body’s dog sterilisation department has been non-functional for the past seven months leading to the drastic increase in the population of strays in the area.


In certain cases, even rabies injections are in short supply, with those bitten forced to shift to different facilities to take the shot.  Even a dog lover and feeder has spoken about how something needs to be done.


The sterilisation department needs to start functioning immediately instead of trotting out excuses and making placatory noises. A department remaining non-functional for seven months is simply unforgivable. 


Stray dogs need to be surgically neutered and vaccinated on an urgent basis. While dog lovers and feeders may be doing good, there are times when they are absolutely in denial about dog bites and repeatedly point a finger at the victims. One does understand and acknowledge that these animals are vulnerable. They are harassed, teased and in extreme cases, beaten and sometimes killed by people. We have enough and more instances of canine harassment. One certainly does not advocate for violence against dogs.

Yet, dogs do tend to bite even if unprovoked at times. Senior citizens and kids have been on the receiving end and sometimes the injury is extremely severe. Dog lovers unyielding in their stance need to look at the other side, too.

