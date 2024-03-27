Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Ulhasnagar firing case Court rejects pre arrest bail application of Vaibhav son of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ulhasnagar firing case: Court rejects pre-arrest bail application of Vaibhav, son of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad

Updated on: 27 March,2024 10:20 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had shot at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Ulhasnagar last month

Ulhasnagar firing case: Court rejects pre-arrest bail application of Vaibhav, son of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. File Pic

Listen to this article
Ulhasnagar firing case: Court rejects pre-arrest bail application of Vaibhav, son of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad
x
00:00

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Vaibhav Gaikwad, whose father, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Ulhasnagar last month, reported PTI.

Vaibhav has been absconding since the incident took place on February 2. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had fired six rounds on Mahesh Gaikwad, the city president of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) inside the cabin of senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar, over a land dispute. The incident was captured in the CCTV.


As per PTI report, Vaibhav Gaikwad's counsel told the Kalyan court that the charges against his client were false and that he had been wrongly implicated due to his familial association. He also claimed discrepancies in CCTV footage to suggest that Mahesh Gaikwad's lawyers might have orchestrated the firing, the official said citing the argument.


After hearing the defence and the public prosecutor, Additional District and Sessions Court Judge S G Inamdar rejected Vaibhav's anticipatory bail application, he said.


Vaibhav's father MLA Gaikwad is currently in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail. The Thane crime branch officials until now arrested five accused including Ganpat Gaikwad, his driver, his bodyguard Harshal Kene, Sandeep Sarvankar and Vicky. Vaibhav is still absconding.

Meanwhile, victim Mahesh Gaikwad who was admitted in Jupiter Hospital after the firing incident, was discharged last month after 24 days of treatment in the ICU. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ulhasnagar BJP Crime News thane mumbai crime news maharashtra mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK