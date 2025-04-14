Breaking News
Ulhasnagar: Man booked under POCSO for ‘inappropriately touching’ 12-year-old

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police said that a charge sheet was filed within 24 hours of the incident; accused has been remanded to police custody by court

Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar. PIC/NAVNEET BARHATE

The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a 28-year-old man and booked him in the POCSO case based on a complaint filed by the parents of a 12-year-old girl, who claimed that the accused had touched their daughter inappropriately.


According to the police, the incident took place on April 6, following which the parents of the girl approached the Hill Line police. Police said that based on their complaint, an FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested from Ulhasnagar the next day on April 7, and within 24 hours, a charge sheet was also filed. 


Following his arrest, the accused was taken to the court, which granted him police custody for one day. “The accused had confessed to the crime. The decision to file the charge sheet within 24 hours is so that the court prosecutes him swiftly,” a police officer said.


