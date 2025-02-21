Breaking News
Ulhasnagar man enters homes with sharp object, arrested

Updated on: 21 February,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Locals gathered CCTV footage from private and public cameras and submitted it to the Central police station, following which the police swung into action.



The man was often seen carrying items. PICS/NAVNEET BARHATE


The Ulhasnagar police have arrested a man for alleged attempted robbery in the city’s Camp Number 3 area. Police have identified the accused as Pawan Nakhwal, a resident of Ulhasnagar. According to the police, the accused had been roaming the locality for nearly a week, entering houses while carrying a sharp object and intimidating residents. 


Locals gathered CCTV footage from private and public cameras and submitted it to the Central police station, following which the police swung into action.  “We received several complaints from locals and immediately launched an investigation. Reviewing the CCTV footage, we observed that the accused’s modus operandi was to roam around at night when it was dark, sometimes carrying a sharp object,” said Shankar Avtade, senior police inspector, Central police station.


The accused is seen holding a sharp object in Ulhasnagar



In some of the footage reviewed by mid-day, Nakhwal is seen entering gated houses, while in others, he is carrying random objects like a music speaker or pulling a handcart. While locals claimed that his intent was robbery, police found nothing in his possession at the time of his arrest. “No stolen items were recovered from the accused, so we cannot confirm robbery as the motive. However, he did have a sharp object with him, though he has not attacked anyone. It may have been used to intimidate someone,” Avtade said.

Locals stated that before Nakhwal’s arrest, he would appear on the streets when they were deserted, particularly in sections 21 and 22 of Camp Number 3. “We were worried about our safety. God forbid if someone was returning home late from work or walking around—there was always fear that he might attack them. That’s why we approached the police,” said a resident.

