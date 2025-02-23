Breaking News
Updated on: 23 February,2025 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai

A 45-year-old undertrial prisoner and his family members have been booked for abusing and attacking police personnel at a court in Bhiwandi, Thane

A case has been registered against a 45-year-old undertrial prisoner and three of his family members for allegedly abusing and assaulting security personnel at a court in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Sunday.


The incident occurred on Friday when a group of undertrial prisoners, including the accused, was brought to a court in Bhiwandi from Aadharwadi Jail for their scheduled hearings, according to an official from the Shanti Nagar police station.


As per PTI reports, after the court proceedings, while the undertrials were being escorted back to jail, the accused requested permission to use the washroom. The police granted him permission but instructed him to keep the door open and not lock it from the inside. This directive allegedly enraged the accused, who began hurling abuses at the security personnel.


As he was being escorted back to the police van, the accused reportedly continued his verbal abuse and called upon his family members, who were present at the court, to intervene. His wife, sister, and another male relative allegedly manhandled the police personnel, escalating the situation.

Furthermore, while seated in the police van, the accused allegedly used obscene language against a female constable and engaged in inappropriate behaviour, as per the police complaint.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against the accused and his three family members under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including:

Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty),

Section 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),

Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty),

Section 351(2) (criminal conspiracy),

Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and

Section 3(5) (criminal act committed by several individuals with a common intention).

While the primary accused remains in custody, his family members have not yet been arrested in connection with the incident, PTI reports.

The FIR did not specify the nature of the charges under which the accused had been previously arrested and imprisoned. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI) 

