Two rounds were fired at a wall at the site. Police say the motive appears to have been to intimidate people there following a monetary dispute

Two rounds were fired at a construction site in Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. No injuries have been reported in the incident, a police officer said.

The incident took place near Shiv Colony in Airoli Sector 1, an officer from Rabale Police Station in Navi Mumbai.

"Two rounds were fired on a wall at the site. No one was injured. It seems the motive was to intimidate people there. It may be the fallout of a monetary dispute. A police team is at the site and further probe is underway to nab the accused," he said.

