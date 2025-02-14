Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Unidentified persons fire two rounds at construction site in Navi Mumbai no injuries reported

Unidentified persons fire two rounds at construction site in Navi Mumbai; no injuries reported

Updated on: 14 February,2025 01:29 AM IST  |  Thane
Dr Mazda Turel |

Top

Two rounds were fired at a wall at the site. Police say the motive appears to have been to intimidate people there following a monetary dispute

Unidentified persons fire two rounds at construction site in Navi Mumbai; no injuries reported

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Unidentified persons fire two rounds at construction site in Navi Mumbai; no injuries reported
x
00:00

Two rounds were fired at a construction site in Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. No injuries have been reported in the incident, a police officer said.


The incident took place near Shiv Colony in Airoli Sector 1, an officer from Rabale Police Station in Navi Mumbai.


"Two rounds were fired on a wall at the site. No one was injured. It seems the motive was to intimidate people there. It may be the fallout of a monetary dispute. A police team is at the site and further probe is underway to nab the accused," he said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai Crime News airoli mumbai news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK