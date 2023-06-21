Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > UP man arrested in Punjab for abducting teenage girl from Maha four years ago

UP man arrested in Punjab for 'abducting' teenage girl from Maha four years ago

Updated on: 21 June,2023 10:38 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

A 22-year-old man has been arrested from near the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab for allegedly abducting a teenage girl from Palghar in Maharashtra four years ago

UP man arrested in Punjab for 'abducting' teenage girl from Maha four years ago

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
UP man arrested in Punjab for 'abducting' teenage girl from Maha four years ago
x
00:00

A 22-year-old man has been arrested from near the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab for allegedly abducting a teenage girl from Palghar in Maharashtra four years ago, police said on Wednesday.


The girl, whom the accused subsequently married, was also rescued, said a police official.


Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of Valiv police station told PTI that the girl, then only 15 years old, went missing from her home in Sativali village on October 20, 2020.


The police suspected that Raja Rambir Yadav, who hailed from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, had 'abducted' her, but he gave police the slip every time they zeroed in on him, the official said.

Yadav never contacted any of his relatives which made it difficult to trace him, he said.

But recently police got a tip-off that the accused was in touch with his brother in Firozabad and questioned the latter, inspector Patil said.

Also read: Varanasi-bound bus falls into ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, 21 passengers hurt

Following which Yadav and the girl were traced at Abohar village on the Indo-Pak Border in Fazilka district of Punjab, he said.

The accused worked as a labourer there and had married the girl who is pregnant, the police official added.

While the girl was reunited with her parents, Yadav was arrested for alleged kidnapping and relevant offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and further probe is on, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news news maharashtra mumbai news punjab uttar pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK