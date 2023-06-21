Breaking News
Varanasi-bound bus falls into ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, 21 passengers hurt

Updated on: 21 June,2023 12:36 PM IST  |  Sonbhadra
PTI

Around 21 passengers travelling to Varanasi from the district's Shaktinagar locality were injured when their bus fell into a ditch near Markundi in the Chopan area

Representative image

Around 21 passengers travelling to Varanasi from the district's Shaktinagar locality were injured when their bus fell into a ditch near Markundi in the Chopan area, police said on Wednesday.


Circle Officer (City) Rahul Pandey said around 1 am on Tuesday, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a 50-feet-deep ditch.


He added a roadways bus following the vehicle and informed the police about the accident.


The passengers were rescued by a team led by the Gurma police outpost in-charge and sent to the district hospital, the police said.

There were 35 passengers in the bus. The remaining passengers were sent to their respective destinations by other buses, they added.

varanasi uttar pradesh india national news India news

