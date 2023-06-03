Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three killed in car accident on Samruddhi expressway

Updated on: 03 June,2023 10:32 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI

The accident took place at Dushingpur Shivar near Vavi in Sinnar taluka

Maharashtra: Three killed in car accident on Samruddhi expressway

Maharashtra: Three killed in car accident on Samruddhi expressway
Three persons including a child were killed and as many injured after their car turned turtle on a recently-inaugurated stretch of the Samruddhi expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik district early Saturday, police said.


The accident took place at Dushingpur Shivar near Vavi in Sinnar taluka.


This stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' was dedicated to the people on May 26.


The driver of the car, on its way to Shirdi from Mumbai, lost control, and it hit the divider before somersaulting and landing upside down on the opposite side of the road, police said.

The deceased were identified as Dharamsingh Kalusingh Gushinge (51), resident of Rajewdi in Jalna district, Raghavendra Bhagatsingh Pardeshi (11) and Rajendra

Narsinghrao Pardeshi (49), both residents of Bodhegaon, taluka Phulambri in Aurangabad district.

Three other passengers were injured. They were admitted to a hospital in Kopargaon, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

