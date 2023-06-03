The bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking was going from Bhatia Baug to Backbay depot when the incident took place, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus, multiple vehicles damaged x 00:00

A 49-year-old man was allegedly killed after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus ran over him after hitting another public transport vehicle in south Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Balaram Vitthal Bagway, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking was going from Bhatia Baug to Backbay depot when the incident took place, the official said.

The incident happened at around 6 am when the vehicle was near Badhwar Park in south Mumbai. The bus first crashed into a stationary 'Chalo Bus', belonging to BEST's premium public bus transport fleet.

The bus was heading to Bhatiya Baug from Backbay Depot. When the bus had reached near Badhwar Park, it crashed into a Challo Bus at the rear end. The speeding bus pushed the Chalo bus for about 120 feet and damaged one multi-utility vehicle and six two-wheelers, according to an official statement.

In the meanwhile, a pedestrian came in contact with the left rear tyre of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus and got dragged for at least 100 feet, the official statement further said.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries in the incident. He was taken to nearby GT Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the statement said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "The Cuffe Parade police are probing into the matter," reported the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on June 1, three women were allegedly killed and four other persons were injured after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling fell into a nullah (major drain) in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday, the PTI reported.

The incident took place under Kongaon police station limits in Thane on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

"The deceased and injured were kin of the autorickshaw driver. They were returning from Mumbai when the incident took place. The passersby took part in the rescue efforts. The wife, sister-in-law and daughter of the driver have died," he said.

(with PTI inputs)