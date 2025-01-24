Breaking News
Updated on: 24 January,2025 09:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

On the night of January 10, two motorcycle-borne men, whose faces were covered under helmet, hoodie and mask, had entered a jewellery shop in Vasai (West) and assaulted an elderly shop owner. They held him at gun-point and fled with jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh

Police examine the scene of the crime at the jewellery shop in Vasai. File pic

One person has been arrested in connection with the Rs 80-lakh heist in a jewellery shop in Vasai two weeks ago.


Efforts are being made to arrest others involved in the Vasai heist case, said an officer privy to the investigation.  


On the night of January 10, two motorcycle-borne men, whose faces were covered under helmet, hoodie and mask, had entered a jewellery shop in Vasai (West) and assaulted an elderly shop owner. They held him at gun-point and fled with jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh. 


Sources at Manikpur Police told mid-day.com that two accused were hiding near Chulna village of Vasai. 

 “We suspect that around four to five men are involved in this well orchestrated crime. One person has been arrested. More people are likely to be arrested in the Vasai heist case,” said a source at Manikpur Police Station. 

 The process to recover the jewellery was underway at the time of going to the press. Six teams of police officers in Vasai have been deployed in solving the case and the crime branch sleuths are also conducting a parallel investigation. 

"Every team was stuck beyond a point where both the accused are seen at last near a park in Sun City, Vasai. The accused had not moved beyond Chulna village and had been hiding in the same vicinity where our investigation ended,” the officer told mid-day.

