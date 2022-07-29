Versova guitarist murder: Mumbai crime branch identify suspects, say officials

According to police, the deceased was allegedly killed after his head was smashed with a paver block following a heated argument with the suspect

Representation Pic

Mumbai crime branch officials have claimed to make a breakthrough in the July 17 murder case of a 25-year-old roadside guitarist who was found killed in Versova. The officials have identified and zeroed in on a suspect, an official said. According to police, the deceased was allegedly killed after his head was smashed with a paver block following a heated argument with the suspect.

On Sunday night Mumbai Police control room had received a call about a man lying injured on the road near Seven Bungalows bus depot in Versova. Police reached the spot and took the victim to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Suraj Manoj Tiwari, who used to play guitar on the street, to make a living. He was originally from Delhi, the police said.

Along with Versova police, Unit 9 of the Crime Branch was conducting a parallel investigation of the incident. "Deceased was in touch with some revellers in the area and often used to consume ganja with them. The murder is fall out of argument with one of them," said an official from crime branch.

"The accused is in his 20s and we are trying to nab him," the officer added.

The police said, investigations so far have revealed that Suraj Tiwari had come from Delhi in February 2022. He lost his mother when he was a child and was abandoned by his father. He lived with his grandparents who passed away during the pandemic. Since then, he was living on streets near Versova and made a living by playing guitar and singing songs.