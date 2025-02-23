A 34-year-old woman from Thane was allegedly raped multiple times by a man who promised her roles in the film industry. The accused, along with his accomplices, also blackmailed and threatened her. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Representational Pic

A 34-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Thane district was allegedly raped multiple times by a man who deceived her with false promises of securing acting opportunities in the film industry, police officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to PTI reports, a case has been registered against the accused man, along with three others—a woman, her husband, and their daughter—who allegedly blackmailed and threatened the victim. The complainant, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste and resides in the Majiwada area of Thane city, has also accused the perpetrators of caste-based abuse, as per police statements.

Police officials from Kapurbawdi station stated that the accused woman had first approached the victim nearly three years ago, claiming to have influential contacts within the film industry. According to PTI, the accused woman assured the victim that she could help launch her acting career and make her a well-known star.

As per police reports, the accused woman later took the victim to Singapore under the pretext of introducing her to a powerful individual in the entertainment industry. Upon arrival, the victim was taken to the man’s residence, where she was offered drinks. The accused man then allegedly sexually assaulted her. According to PTI, the victim was subsequently raped on multiple occasions at different hotels in Mumbai and other locations.

PTI reports indicate that the accused woman also recorded objectionable videos of the victim with the man, which were later used to blackmail her. Police officials stated that the woman, along with her husband and daughter, repeatedly harassed the victim, issuing threats and coercing her into silence.

Additionally, the victim has alleged that she was subjected to caste-based abuse by the accused parties. Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against all four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation. The case has also been filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as per police sources.

Further updates on the case will be provided as the investigation progresses, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from PTI)