Woman booked for abetment of suicide after jobless boyfriend ends life in Palghar

Updated on: 28 April,2023 10:21 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

The man, also 23, had lost his job as a ward boy and his joblessness used to cause frequent quarrels between the couple, the Achole police station official said

Representational Pic

A 23-year-old woman has been booked for abetment of suicide after the man she was in a relationship with ended his life recently in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.


The man, also 23, had lost his job as a ward boy and his joblessness used to cause frequent quarrels between the couple, the Achole police station official said.



"After one such fight on April 15, the man hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. The woman, who knew him for the past seven to eight years, has been booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of his mother," the official said.


Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai's Malwani area, a monetary dispute between a son and his father in Malwani area of Mumbai allegedly led to the death of a 31-year-old woman, the wife of his son and later attempted suicide, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the son- Irfan Sayyed's (35) wife Ayesha and her father-in-law Akbar Sayyed (55) got into a heated argument over a monetary dispute.

The police said that Akbar along with his 70-year-old mother and 40-year-old sister allegedly brutally assaulted the daughter-in-law identified as Ayesha Sayyed alias Heena, frightened by Heena's death, Akbar also tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He was hospitalized and has been in critical condition.

