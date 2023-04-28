Breaking News
Maharashtra lost footwear project to Tamil Nadu, claims Sena (UBT)

Updated on: 28 April,2023 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Party leader Sushma Andhare told reporters here that Industries Minister Uday Samant had met a delegation from Pou Chen Group of Taiwan on March 13 and discussed investment proposals

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday claimed that Maharashtra lost a big-ticket footwear project to Tamil Nadu.


Party leader Sushma Andhare told reporters here that Industries Minister Uday Samant had met a delegation from Pou Chen Group of Taiwan on March 13 and discussed investment proposals.



On April 17, Guidance, Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion, tweeted that High Glory Footwear, a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation, had signed an MoU for Rs 2,302 crore investment in the southern state.


Referring to this, Andhare asked who should be held responsible for Maharashtra losing this project.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had earlier targeted the Eknath Shinde government after big projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus and Drugs Park moved to other states.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

