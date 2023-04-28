Mumbai reports 135 Covid-19 cases, one death

The city now has an active caseload of 1,023 patients, the BMC's Covid-19 bulletin said

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Friday reported 135 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,592, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of Covid-19.

With the death reported on April 28, the death toll in the city reached 19,764, the health bulletin said.

A 77-year-old Female with comorbidities Multi Infarct Dementia (MID) died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 225 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,41,805.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,023 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 21 and April 27 was 0.0132 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,42,164 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,466 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 5,238 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 597 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, the state public health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 8164,977, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,717 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

752 patients discharged today 80,11,747 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 28.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 8,69,67,964 laboratory samples 81,64,977 have tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.