Mumbai: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours between Jogeshwari and Santacruz station on Sunday

Representational Pic

The Western Railway on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block on its Mumbai suburban division on Sunday.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on 5th line between Jogeshwari and Santacruz station from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 30th April, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, some suburban trains will remain cancelled.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with station masters," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has begun its monsoon related preparations ahead of rains in Mumbai.

The Western Railway in a statement on Friday said that it is committed to provide smooth travel for its commuters, to keep the wheels of trains running and ensure uninterrupted services, especially during the monsoons. Due to the sustained efforts and infrastructure upgrades, the suburban operations have improved in the past few years during the monsoons, and WR ran train services smoothly and normally over the Mumbai suburban section with minimum disruptions, despite heavy rainfall.

It said that one of the techniques adopted in this direction is construction of additional waterways using micro – tunneling methods. Such waterways have already been constructed at 5 locations. Recently, another two waterways were commissioned, while 5 more will be completed this year.

It said that the topography of the major flood prone areas of previous monsoons such as Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant Road, Goregaon, Vasai Road & Virar were studied in detail and an action plan was drawn accordingly to suit the requirements of the particular area, the aim being to facilitate quick & smooth discharge of rainwater and prevent water logging. WR studied the flooding pattern and devised customized solutions for each flooding location by adopting modern technology & techniques to put an end to this perennial issue of flooding. One of the techniques include construction of additional waterways by using the advanced micro-tunnelling method. Such waterways have been constructed between Bandra – Khar, Goregaon – Malad, Vasai Road – Nallasopara, Nallasopara – Virar sections as well as at Nallasopara (South) near culvert no. 79.