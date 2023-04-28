In a statement, the WR said, additional waterways are being constructed through 'Micro – Tunnelling' at flooding prone locations across the Mumbai suburban section. These waterways have been already constructed at 5 locations. Additional 2 recently commissioned, while 5 more to be completed in this year

Pic/Western Railway

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway gears up ahead of monsoon, speeds up waterways work x 00:00

The Western Railway (WR) on Friday said that its Mumbai division has been gearing up for the upcoming monsoon season to provide seamless services in the rains.

In a statement, the WR said, additional waterways are being constructed through 'Micro – Tunnelling' at flooding prone locations across the Mumbai suburban section. These waterways have been already constructed at 5 locations. Additional 2 recently commissioned, while 5 more to be completed in this year.

It said, WR is committed to provide smooth travel for its commuters, to keep the wheels of trains running and ensure uninterrupted services, especially during the monsoons. Due to the sustained efforts and infrastructure upgradations, the suburban operations have improved in the past few years during the monsoons, and WR ran train services smoothly and normally over Mumbai suburban section with minimum disruptions, despite heavy rainfall. One of the techniques adopted in this direction is construction of additional waterways using micro – tunneling method. Such waterways have been already constructed at 5 locations. Recently, another two waterways were commissioned, while 5 more will be completed in this year.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the topography of the major flood prone areas of previous monsoons such as Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant Road, Goregaon, Vasai Road & Virar were studied in detail and an action plan was drawn accordingly to suit the requirements of the particular area, the aim being to facilitate quick & smooth discharge of rainwater and prevent water logging.

Also Read: Western Railway to run 32 pairs of summer special trains, check details

It said, the WR studied the flooding pattern and devised customized solutions for each flooding locations by adopting modern technology and techniques to put an end to this perennial issue of flooding. One of the technique include construction of additional waterways by using the advanced micro-tunnelling method. Such waterways have been constructed between Bandra – Khar, Goregaon – Malad, Vasai Road – Nallasopara, Nallasopara – Virar sections as well as at Nallasopara (South) near culvert no. 79.

Thakur stated that recently, WR undertook the work of construction of waterways at bridge No. 78 between Vasai Road and Nallasopara stations. Three pipes of 1800mm diameter were inserted by micro-tunnelling method. This will prevent negative free board at Ancholi Nallah, quick recession of water during high tide coupled by heavy rainfall in Vasai area. It will also help to reduce flooding in Vasai Yard. Also, the work of insertion of 2 pipes of 1800mm diameter, parallel to culvert 54 has been completed at Goregaon Yard. The work was completed in March’23 and this will help to augment discharge capacity of culvert no. 54 and ease out flooding problem of Goregaon Yard. Further, five more such waterways are being constructed at various locations. Out of these, the work on 2 waterways are in progress & will be completed before the onset of the monsoon while the remaining three will be completed in this year.