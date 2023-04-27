Breaking News
WR to run 'super fast' summer special train between Vadodara and Haridwar, check details

Updated on: 27 April,2023 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The booking for Train No. 09129 will open from 28th April 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website

WR to run 'super fast' summer special train between Vadodara and Haridwar, check details

Image used for representational purpose.

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway in a presse release on Thursday said that it has decided to run Summer Special train on Special fare between Vadodara and Haridwar. 


According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the train are as under:



Train No. 09129/09130 Vadodara - Haridwar Superfast Special [16 trips]


Train No. 09129 Vadodara - Haridwar Superfast Special will depart from Vadodara every Saturday at 19.00 hrs. & will reach Haridwar at 14.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 06th May, to 24th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09130 Haridwar - Vadodara Superfast Special will depart from Haridwar every Sunday at 17.20 hrs. & will arrive Vadodara at 11.25 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 07th May, to 25th June, 2023. Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Mathura, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Tapri and Roorkee Station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09129 will open from 28th April 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as special train on special fare. 

(Source: WR press release)

