Mumbai: Punctuality of trains between Borivali and Virar to be enhanced, WR successfully out work

Updated on: 26 April,2023 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a statement, the Western Railway said that with the aim of improving mobility as well as enhancing safety and speed, Western Railway has carried out the work of removing operational constraints related to track and points at Borivali (north)

Mumbai: Punctuality of trains between Borivali and Virar to be enhanced, WR successfully out work

Pic/Western Railway

Mumbai: Punctuality of trains between Borivali and Virar to be enhanced, WR successfully out work
The Western Railway on Wednesday said that the punctuality of trains between Borivali and Virar in stations Mumbai will be enhanced after the Western Railway was successful in carrying out the work of removal of operational constraints at Borivali station.


In a statement, the Western Railway said that with the aim of improving mobility as well as enhancing safety and speed, Western Railway has carried out the work of removing operational constraints related to track and points at Borivali (north). 



According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with the successful completion of this major infrastructural enhancement, the punctuality of trains between Borivali and Virar will be enhanced. While carrying out this work, Point Nos. 173 and 174 at Borivali (north) were converted to Thick Web Switches (TWS).


It said, Point No. 173 was shifted by 2.8m and all free joints were welded. With the completion of this work, trains can move at 30 kmph at this crossover, leading to better mobility. Trains can now be diverted from Platform No. 8 to DOWN Fast line towards Virar side and can also be received on Platform No. 8 from UP Fast line at Borivali station.

It further said that the route between Borivali and Dahisar stations will now be cleared faster, ensuring smooth train operation over the section.

