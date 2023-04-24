Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor completes 50 km of viaduct and 180 km of pier works

The project achieved another milestone of cumulative 50 km launching of Full Span and Segmental Girders for viaduct, the Western Railway said

In a major announcement on Monday, the Western Railways said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor completed 50 km of viaduct and 180 km of pier works.

In a statement, the Western Railway shared the project completion details.

It said that MAHSR project status as on April 22, 2023-

1. Project Progress in Gujarat

• The project achieved another milestone of cumulative 50 km launching of Full Span and Segmental Girders for viaduct.

• 50.16 km of viaduct is completed which includes 9.1 km of continuous viaduct near Vadodara and 41.06 km erected at different locations.

• Pile has been cast over a length of 285.8 km, Foundation over 215.9 km and Piers have been constructed over a stretch of 182.4 km.

• Girder Casting – 1882 No. of girders adding up to over 75.3 kms have been cast.

• Construction work have started in full swing all along the alignment passing through 8 districts of Gujarat & DNH.

• The works on 8 HSR Stations from Vapi to Sabarmati are under various stages of construction.

• Rail Level slab of 250 m at Surat, 150 m at Anand and 50 m at Bilimora HSR stations have been cast.

• Anand/Nadiad HSR station is the first station on MAHSR corridor to complete the concourse level (first level of the station) of 425 m long.

• Concourse level slab of 60 m at Ahmedabad and 300 m at Surat HSR stations have been cast.

• Bridge Works on important rivers viz., Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati is in progress. Par River Bridge is the first river bridge completed in January 2023.

• 100 per cent contracts for Civil, Bridges & Track for construction of viaduct, bridges, stations and track for the entire 352 kms alignment passing through 8 districts of Gujarat & DNH have been awarded over the period of 2 years. (First civil contract, C-4 package for MAHSR was awarded on 28th October 2020).

2. Land Acquisition Status

Overall: - 99.17 per cent

Gujarat: - 98.91 per cent

DNH: - 100 per cent

Maharashtra: - 99.75 per cent

3. Tender Status in Maharashtra

- Mumbai HSR Station [MAHSR Package C-1]– Contract agreement was signed on 20th March 2023.

- Construction of 21 km tunnel between Mumbai HSR Station and Shilphata including 7 km undersea tunnel [MAHSR Package C-2] – Financial bids were opened on 6th April 2023.

- Remaining 135 km alignment in Maharashtra including 3 nos. of stations i.e., Thane, Virar & Boisar [MAHSR Package C-3] – Technical bids were opened on 12th April 2023.