Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor completes 50 km of viaduct and 180 km of pier works

Updated on: 24 April,2023 10:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The project achieved another milestone of cumulative 50 km launching of Full Span and Segmental Girders for viaduct, the Western Railway said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
In a major announcement on Monday, the Western Railways said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor completed 50 km of viaduct and 180 km of pier works. 


In a statement, the Western Railway shared the project completion details. 



It said that MAHSR project status as on April 22, 2023- 


1.    Project Progress in Gujarat

•    The project achieved another milestone of cumulative 50 km launching of Full Span and Segmental Girders for viaduct.
•    50.16 km of viaduct is completed which includes 9.1 km of continuous viaduct near Vadodara and 41.06 km erected at different locations.
•    Pile has been cast over a length of 285.8 km, Foundation over 215.9 km and Piers have been constructed over a stretch of 182.4 km.
•    Girder Casting – 1882 No. of girders adding up to over 75.3 kms have been cast.
•    Construction work have started in full swing all along the alignment passing through 8 districts of Gujarat & DNH.
•    The works on 8 HSR Stations from Vapi to Sabarmati are under various stages of construction.  
•    Rail Level slab of 250 m at Surat, 150 m at Anand and 50 m at Bilimora HSR stations have been cast.
•    Anand/Nadiad HSR station is the first station on MAHSR corridor to complete the concourse level (first level of the station) of 425 m long. 
•    Concourse level slab of 60 m at Ahmedabad and 300 m at Surat HSR stations have been cast.
•    Bridge Works on important rivers viz., Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati is in progress. Par River Bridge is the first river bridge completed in January 2023.
•    100 per cent contracts for Civil, Bridges & Track for construction of viaduct, bridges, stations and track for the entire 352 kms alignment passing through 8 districts of Gujarat & DNH have been awarded over the period of 2 years. (First civil contract, C-4 package for MAHSR was awarded on 28th October 2020).

Also Read: Western Railway to run summer special trains between Bandra and Gandhidham

2.    Land Acquisition Status

Overall: - 99.17 per cent
Gujarat: - 98.91 per cent
DNH: - 100 per cent
Maharashtra: - 99.75 per cent

3.    Tender Status in Maharashtra

- Mumbai HSR Station [MAHSR Package C-1]– Contract agreement was signed on 20th March 2023.

- Construction of 21 km tunnel between Mumbai HSR Station and Shilphata including 7 km undersea tunnel [MAHSR Package C-2] – Financial bids were opened on 6th April 2023. 

- Remaining 135 km alignment in Maharashtra including 3 nos. of stations i.e., Thane, Virar & Boisar [MAHSR Package C-3] – Technical bids were opened on 12th April 2023.

