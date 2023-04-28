Mumbai: 55-year-old man, relatives beat daughter-in-law to death; two held

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the son's wife and her father-in-law got into a heated argument over a monetary dispute

A monetary dispute between a son and his father in Malwani area of Mumbai allegedly led to the death of a 31-year-old woman, the wife of his son and later attempted suicide, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the son- Irfan Sayyed's (35) wife Ayesha and her father-in-law Akbar Sayyed (55) got into a heated argument over a monetary dispute.

The police said that Akbar along with his 70-year-old mother and 40-year-old sister allegedly brutally assaulted the daughter-in-law identified as Ayesha Sayyed alias Heena, frightened by Heena's death, Akbar also tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He was hospitalized and has been in critical condition.

"On the complaint of the deceased's husband, the Malwani Police have registered the case and booked the trio. Two women, including a 70-year-old were arrested in the matter," an official said.

The police said Ayesha was living with her husband Irfan at Malwani gate No. 6. During the investigation of the incident it has been revealed that Akbar had given Rs 10 lakh loan to his son- Irfan and Ayesha for the construction of a house in the area around a year ago. Irfan was unable to return the money and on Thursday, Akbar asked Ayesha to return the money which led to an argument between the two. When Rukaya and Atya came to know about the quarrel, they caught Ayesha and allegedly thrashed her. In the commotion, she fell to the ground and suffered serious internal injuries.

The police said that Irfan, in his statement, told the police that her grandmother and aunt became violent and they assaulted her along with his father. When he reached the spot, he found Ayesha on the ground

Meanwhile the police also reached the spot and found that Akbar had allegedly consumed rat poison, he was rushed to the hospital, the police said.

"We have registered a case under sections 302, 323, 504 34 of IPC and booked the trio. Two people have been arrested in the matter so far and further investigations in the case are being done," the official said.